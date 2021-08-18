Toya Delazy goes on another Twitter rant about governments

Musician Toya Delazy has gone on another rant taking aim at governments. The star said that people needed to recognise that governments are the real oppressors in society.

Taking to Twitter this week to share more of her political views with her followers, the star expressed her feelings about the leadership in the current global climate. Toya said that she believed that governments accept oppression, and even normalise it in their constitutions. “You think we would have learnt from what happens when people feel left out of the transformational process.

A trail of destruction follows - For the African to be truly free, mental slavery needs to end, but when governments constitutionalise oppression there is no chance. — AFRORAVE (@ToyaDelazy) August 16, 2021 This is not the first time the musician has been critical of governments. Last month, she controversially called out governments for supposedly “forcing” people to be vaccinated.

She made her stance on vaccines clear, and slammed the subtle manner in which “the powers that be” are seemingly treading on people's rights. “This must be the first illness in world history where the majority unaffected by it are forced to comply as a minority or else lose the freedom to eat, dance, shout, travel, get educated or vote in society. You can't live, basically.” “Vaccines are personal, you take it to protect yourself, not for others. I believe in freedom of choice first, not forcing them on young people or else strip away their livelihoods.