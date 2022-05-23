Toya Delazy slams trolls for homophobic comments following the birth of daughter

Toya Delazy recently announced the birth of baby girl with wife, Alisson “Ally” Chaig, on social media. But instead of receiving well-wishes, tweeps filled the comment section with hate speech. The “Love Is In The Air” hitmaker wrote: “My wife just gave birth to the most beautiful baby girl, both mom & baby are doing well 😍 I have a family ❤️ 😭.”

Story continues below Advertisement

My wife just gave birth to the most beautiful baby girl, both mom & baby are doing well 😍 I have a family ❤️ 😭 — AFRORAVE (@ToyaDelazy) May 20, 2022 Delazy, who has been openly gay for decades now, was criticised by tweeps for her queer status. Her wife and her had been courting for more than a decade before they tied the knot in October 2021. In an online interview Delazy said that she introduced Ally her to her grandfather, (the most important person in her family), who gave them his blessing.

During their courtship, Delazy lived between SA and the UK. Now the two are together in the UK. On Twitter @musamthethwaa wrote: “You call yourself Princess of Zulu nation but you have a wife.” You call yourself Princess of Zulu nation but you hv a wife — Mousse (@musamthethwaa) May 20, 2022 “Poor child 👶 , imagine being raised by a mother and the other mother claiming to be a father , it’s a lifetime Trauma,” wrote @maluks_theo.

Story continues below Advertisement

Poor child 👶 , imagine being raised by a mother and the other mother claiming to be a father , it’s a lifetime Trauma — The_GuYu (@maluks_theo) May 21, 2022 @Mbikazy commented: “Voetsek maarn..I haven't laughed like this in a while 😂😂😂😂.” Voetsek maarn..I haven't laughed like this in a while 😂😂😂😂 — Mbikazi (@Mbikazy) May 21, 2022 Coming to Delazy’s defence was @elonmaskschild who wrote: “Congratulations Toya ❤️❤️❤️❤️don't mind these nasty comments.” Congratulations toya ❤️❤️❤️❤️don't mind these nasty comments — Naledi Twala (@elonmaskschild) May 20, 2022 Delazy hit back at haters as she responded to this tweet saying that she is “too blessed to be stressed”.

Story continues below Advertisement