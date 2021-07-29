Toya Delazy weighs in on police raids for looted goods

London-based South African artist Toya Delazy has expressed her concern regarding how the South African authorities are conducting raids for looted goods, especially in poor communities. Disturbing visuals of the police and the army searching and seizing goods from people’s homes have been captured by local media houses, following a recent looting spree of shopping centres and malls in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

On Wednesday, the “Pump It On” star tweeted: “ Only in South Africa door-to-door raids on the poor as a solution for poverty.” Only in South Africa door to door raids on the poor as a solution for poverty 👀 — AFRORAVE (@ToyaDelazy) July 28, 2021 The star also highlighted how during the ongoing raids, members of the community divulge information, informing the people about who the perpetrators of the recent criminal activities were. “Turning on each other is what we do best. Can we be the generation that changes that, when they try pit us against each other we resist,” shared Toya.

Turning on each other is what we do best. Can we be the generation that changes that, when they try pit us against each other we resist 😏 — AFRORAVE (@ToyaDelazy) July 28, 2021 The star also shared videos of communities calling out the police for using unnecessary force with people who did not even take part in the stealing among other things groceries, booze and furniture during the unrest. In a recent interview with IOL, SANDF Captain Thabo Sello said the raiding campaign has yielded positive results, confirming that the large number of the looted items that were recovered. “I am happy with the way everything played out today. Our role is to keep the area safe, while police confiscate the goods.

“The looters didn’t have the right to take the goods in the first place. Seen from the number of confiscated groceries and appliances, the operation has been a success. There has been no resistance, instead, we have been received well,” said Sello. Toya tweeted that forcing people to get vaccinated is a “crime against humanity.” “When France announced that people can no longer vote, shop, party or gym, without the vaccine. I smelt that rat. So you not allowed to exist 🤔 is this vaccine oxygen or what?”