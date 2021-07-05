Toya Delazy’s poll asking about her music career goes south

Toya Delazy didn’t get the result she was hoping for after asking tweeps if her music career fell off in a poll. She recently released her “Afrorave Vol. 1” album in isiZulu, featuring Young Mbazo, a local band that’s made up of sons and grandsons of the Grammy award-winning Ladysmith Black Mambazo artists .

Having returned to music following her three-year hiatus, Delazy's last project was “Uncommodified” in 2017, seemed to be making her way back into the local music game. This comes after she moved to London, UK and started her label Delazy Entertainment. Over the weekend, the “Khula Khula” singer commented on a video of controversial businessman Mandla Lamba and his wife which many tweeps branded as having many red flags, however, Toya said: “I love the energy here it's so beautiful.”

I love the energy here it's so beautiful 😍 — AFRORAVE (@ToyaDelazy) July 4, 2021 To which @underscoreurb responded: “No wonder you fell off.” No wonder you fell off — ✘ (@underscoreurb) July 4, 2021 This prompted the “My City” singer to do a poll asking if she had fallen-off. With three hours left on the poll and over 28k votes casts, 80% of users voted fell off while 20% said she had never left.

Tweeps shared their thoughts about the results along with the ratio of the post. “This is considerably worser (sic) than posting your Ls on the timeline. “Yo, why would you fetch an L sis?“ said @afro_wylin.

This is considerably worser than posting your Ls on the timeline.



Yo, why would you fetch an L sis? 😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/ScdarFry1k — Junji Ito 🕷️ (@afro_wylin) July 4, 2021 “Now why you setting yourself up?” commented @NotYourPlayTing. Now why you setting yourself up? 😭 https://t.co/pIJt0TRXbH — Madame GG (@NotYourPlayTing) July 4, 2021 “this self ratio,” said @SONGE7O. this self ratio https://t.co/CYNQ7QV1Hg — 𝐒 (@SONGE7O) July 4, 2021 “Yho, I’d cry blood. Rolling on the floor laughing,” said @theesunflower9.