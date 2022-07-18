Tracy Lange gets people knitting for Mandela Day

Kfm 94.5 radio host Tracey Lange is taking her knitting passion to the next level and is inviting her friends to join in for Mandela Day. Lange hosts the weekday mid-morning show. A selected number of listeners and fans will be able to join a live, interactive, 67-minute online knit along with Lange and celebrity friends on July 18 at 12.30pm.

The virtual event will be a fun and engaging session while guests knit items to be distributed to charities in need of warm winter items. #GeknitDitMetTraceyLange started in 2020 when Lange took up knitting during lockdown. She initially started knitting as a way to stay occupied during lockdown, but her hobby soon grew into a larger initiative as her listeners, fans, and followers rallied behind her call to knit for charity.

“A project that started as a way to keep my hands busy and out of the fridge during lockdown has now grown into something much bigger than I could’ve imagined,” said Lange. “I nearly forgot about the project this year, but the listeners of Kfm 94.5 commented daily from March, asking when they can start knitting to help those in need, proving again just how big the hearts of South Africans are. That the need to help and make the lives of others just a little better is in everyone.” She said they have already collected many items from people who have already knitted this year and that was before they even knew which organisations would be benefiting from it.

“Mandela Day is such a beautiful reminder to share our humanity and to help our neighbours, and this year's ‘GeknitDit’ guests are going to be so much fun. I can just imagine what these guys and girls are going to get up to - I can't wait! Make sure you catch every hilarious stitch on Facebook Live,” said Lange. Other celebrities getting woven in for the good cause include Stormers and Springbok rugby star Juan de Jongh, YouTube sensation Devdon Did It, singer Amy Jones, actor Tim Theron, comedian Alfred Adriaan, entertainer Loukmaan Adams, and special guest Agne Bezuidenhoudt, fondly known as Ma Agnes - the oldest person in the Western Cape. Lange will also be joined by Kfm presenters Ricky Schroeder, and EB Inglis, and CapeTalk presenter Lester Kiewit.

