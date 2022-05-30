Trailer for Shauwn Mkhize’s Thanksgiving TV special drops

If you are an avid Instagram follower of Durban based-businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize, you will have possibly picked up that the reality star has been working on something with all the content she has been serving. Well, the cat is finally out of the bag – the socialite and reality TV star has a new show coming soon.

On Sunday, Mam'Mkhize, as she is fondly known, revealed that her Thanksgiving, which was held in April, will be exclusively broadcast on BET Africa. Fans and followers of Mam'Mkhize caught highlights of the African royalty-themed thanksgiving event held at Sandton on social media, but now we will get to see behind-the-scenes footage from the flamboyant celebration. The trailer for the Thanksgiving special highlights the preparations for the big day and some moments from her travels.

“It’s been a long time coming, I’m over the moon that I finally got to have my thanksgiving and now I get to share the whole experience with you in this 2-part special exclusive to @bet_africa coming soon …” she wrote on Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Shauwn Mkhize (@kwa_mammkhize) The star had five costume changes during the event, including a design by Mzansi’s own Francois Vedemme. Jaws dropped when she made her entrance, riding a camel on the red carpet as Zulu dancers performed alongside her. The lavish event was attended by some of Mzansi’s elite, including social media influencer and entrepreneur Kefilwe Mabote, businessman-cum-politician Kenny Kunene, actress and “Idols SA” judge Thembi Seete and actress Tarina Patel and her husband, Iqbal Sharma.

The businesswoman has become quite the social media personality with over 2.3 million followers on the photo-sharing app, with each post bagging thousands of likes. Mam’Mkhize is no stranger to reality TV. In 2020, her show on Mzansi Magic, “Kwa Mam'Mkhize”, made her a household name.

Earlier this year, “Sunday World” reported that Mam'Mkhize was shooting a special that would showcase her glamorous life. The publication reported that the socialite was taking a different route than the reality show concept as she said to have wanted more control. “Apparently there were many other things the Royal AM owner wanted to be shown on the show but the producers would not budge,” a source told the publication.

