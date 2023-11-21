Tresor launches R100-million self-funded investment firm

Congolese-South African pop star Tresor has announced the launch of his R100-million Jacquel Ventures investment firm. The new firm will see Tresor put his money where his mouth is as he seeks to build and invest in luxury goods, real estate, consumer brands, entertainment, and technology-enabled companies that he hopes will shift the narrative of African brands globally.

“Jacquel Ventures has been a long-life dream,” he said through a press release sent to IOL Entertainment. “I have dedicated most of my life to music and it has changed my life beyond my wildest dreams.” “It has been my primary creative outlet, but I also must confess my deep love for fashion, film, architecture, interior design, and entrepreneurship that I am excited to explore. Be ready for all that I am, unapologetically, and in the loudest form.” Tresor also shared that he will look to bring the pillars of culture, innovation and purpose to this latest business endeavour and that Jacquel Ventures envisions a world where innovation, purpose, and excellence converge to create a better tomorrow.

Tresor will be launching the fully self-funded firm with an immediate cash injection of R100-million, which he intends to invest in opportunities that he wholeheartedly believes in. The release added that his goal is not just to build generational wealth for himself, but also “for the African child that dares to do”. Tresor also took to Instagram to share the news, “@jacquelventures has been a long life dream. I have dedicated most of my life to music and it has changed my life beyond my wildest dreams.