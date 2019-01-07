Trevor Noah and Jordyn Taylor. Picture: Reuters

'The Daily Show host Trevor Noah and Jordyn Taylor have called it quits.



After dating for four years, Noah and Taylor ended their relationship last year in the winter.





Taylor revealed during a Q&A Instagram Storie session on Friday that they were no longer together and things ended during the American summer.





This came about after one fan asked her "Do you love Trevor Noah?"





Whereby Taylor replied: "Of course I love him. How could you not love him? I love him so much but you guys should know we broke up this past summer but yeah I love him."





Noah has been very secretive about his love life however after he admitted that he was in love on Real Talk with Anele Modada and several red carpets appearances made it clear that they were dating.





Taylor and Noah also vacationed together in Bali in 2017. Noah has yet to address their breakup or release a statement.



