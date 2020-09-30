Trevor Noah celebrates 5 years at the helm of 'The Daily Show'

South Africa's golden boy, Trevor Noah recently celebrated five years at the helm of late night American talk show, “The Daily Show”. Noah took to Instagram where he shared two pictures, the first one being of himself in the studio and the second at home, where he is currently filming his show. He captioned the post: “Yesterday marked 5 years of hosting @thedailyshow. Beyond grateful to everyone who’s been with me on this ride! 🙏🏽”. View this post on Instagram Yesterday marked 5 years of hosting @thedailyshow. Beyond grateful to everyone who’s been with me on this ride! 🙏🏽 A post shared by Trevor Noah (@trevornoah) on Sep 29, 2020 at 4:16pm PDT Noah made his historic debut on September 28, 2015. The comedian has transformed “The Daily Show’s” content to speak to issues that affect the everyday viewer, holding up a mirror to America on issues such as systemic racism and police brutality.

The star has also interviewed some of the biggest names on the planet including presidents, artists, activists, and some of Africa's biggest stars including musician Burna Boy, Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi and feminist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

In South Africa, Noah’s show is broadcast on DStv’s Comedy Central and is the channel’s flagship show.

Some of South Africa's most loved stars came together to share their favourite moments of Noah.

Comedian Schalk Bezuidenhout wished Noah a happy 5th year anniversary and shared fond memories of opening the comedian's last South African theatre run in 2015.

Actress and powerhouse comedian Tumi Morake, who is now also based in the US, gave Noah major shoutout sharing a funny anecdote of her favourite Trevor Noah moment.

Radio legend and host of the Drive Time show on 94.7, DJ Fresh, congratulated Noah on the 5-year milestone.

The Big Dawg confessed that ever since Trevor Noah took over “The Daily Show” from Jon Stewart, he has not missed a single season.

Viral internet sensations, who represent a new age in the comedy, also gave Noah some props.

Comedian and MTV Base VJ Farieda Matsileng expressed how proud she is of Noah while internet sensation and “Favourite African Social Media” star at the Kids Choice Awards Prev Reddy shared how inspired he was to see the local comedian take over the world stage.

Tune in to “The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah” on Comedy Central (DStv Channel 122), weekdays (Tuesday to Friday) at 10.30pm.