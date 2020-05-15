Trevor Noah celebrates 6 million followers on Instagram

"The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah has reached another milestone by acquiring six million followers on Instagram. Sharing the good news with his fans, the "Born A Crime" author shared a post thanking his followers along with a picture of him smiling. Noah didn't use any words in his caption, instead opting to use several praying emojis.

Recently, Noah's been doing a lot of philanthropic deeds to help with coronavirus epidemic, including giving away 50 laptops to random to teachers who are in need.

Earlier this month he announced the names of the teachers receiving the Microsoft Surface laptops.

Furthermore, according to reports, Noah is personally paying the salaries of 25 furloughed members of “The Daily Show” crew who were forced to stay home amid the global Covid-19 pandemic.

The virus caused an industry-wide shutdown, affecting talk shows like "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" and "The Daily Show". Variety reported that Noah informed crew members that he will continue to pay their salaries until production starts up again.

“These are the people who have been on the show with Trevor from day one and help him put on the show,” a source close to the production told the publication.