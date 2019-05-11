Picture: Screengrab

Mzansi-born comedian Trevor Noah, who currently hosts the popular US late-night show, "The Daily Show," decided to use his international platform to weigh in on South Africa's general election by comparing EFF leader, Julius Malema to American President Donald Trump. In the video shared on "The Daily Show's Twitter account, Noah referred to Malema as a "popular anti-establishment politician".

"If you think Trump is bad, wait until you see how Julius treats the press," Noah said before a showreel of controversial clips of Malema were played.

“Julius Malema talks about genocide like he’s remodeling his kitchen.”



If you think Trump is bad, meet South Africa’s anti-establishment politician. Full piece: https://t.co/vGpwtWoaZb pic.twitter.com/A8SRsRSLAR — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) May 10, 2019

However, as soon as his South African fans caught wind of it, Noah faced the firing line for using his home country for "a few white laughs". One user wrote: "Trevor Noah is now being used by the US to disseminate Propaganda against our own African leaders? He's actually doing more damage to our African reputation by perpuating African stereotypes. Julius Malema is not my fave but this is unacceptable, all this for a few white laughs? (sic)".

Trevor Noah is now being used by the US to disseminate Propaganda against our own African leaders? He's actually doing more damage to our African reputation by perpuating African stereotypes. Julius Malema is not my fave but this is unacceptable, all this for a few white laughs? https://t.co/D6gpfj1Zlt — Tumelo Mapaa 🖤💚💛 (@DjNewSouthAfric) May 10, 2019

Another even suggested that his "citizenship must be cancelled"

@Trevornoah's citizenship must be CANCELLED. We don't want in South Africa, he must stay in Anerica. — Yaya Mavundla (@YayaRSA) May 10, 2019

Some, however, felt that fans needed to calm down because Noah's just doing his job and that Malema got what was due to him.

Trevor Noah: * Plays back real life footage of shit Julius Malema said with commentary



SA Twitter: "Trevor Noah is trying to make Julius & SA look bad ... He's part of the propaganda machine blah blah blah



Me: COME OUT! BASTARD! Trevor did nothing wrong. Get out of your feelings — #DrippinWater | OUT NOW (@DmedZ_) May 10, 2019

What did Trevor do wrong. Julius said all of that. Its common knowledge. What's new?🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️🤔🤔🤔 — Royston Sanders (@Royston007) May 11, 2019

Julius Malema deserves it, he was leading the cabal that made fun of Jacob Zuma, he needs to be taught that white capital are not his friends. He needs to learn to be principled. He's getting a taste of his own medicine. — Smiso Dlamini (@Callme_SmS) May 10, 2019

Noah is yet to respond to the backlash.