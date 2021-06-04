Trevor Noah earns nomination for Critics’ Choice Real TV Award

South African comedian Trevor Noah has scored a nomination in the Male Star of the Year category at this year's Critics' Choice Real TV Awards.

The third annual awards announced the nominees on Wednesday and sees Noah going up against RuPaul Charles, Stanley Tucci, Guy Fieri and Phil Rosenthal in the category.

Trevor’s “The Daily Show” also recently won an MTV Movie & TV Award and 13 Webby Awards including Best Host or Personality and Video Remixes/Mashups.

He took to Instagram to share the news.

“When your friend passes you a note that says @thedailyshow just won an @MTV Movie & TV award & not 1, not 2, but 13 @thewebbyawards! 🤯 Is this real life?!

“Wow! 🙏🏾 A sincere THANK YOU to everyone that voted and way to go team Daily Show! 🔥🎥: @bleachmediaofficial @ronclarkacademy“, he wrote in the caption.

The upcoming Critics Choice Real Awards recognises excellence in non-fiction, unscripted and reality programming across broadcast.

Leading the 2021 nominations pack are “RuPaul’s Drag Race” with five nominations and Netflix with 22 in various categories.

Launched in 2019 by the Critics’ Choice Association (CCA) and non-fiction producers’ organisation, NPACT, this year’s awards received more than 600 submissions. According to the CCA, “a blue-ribbon nominating committee made up of CCA members with expertise in non-fiction, unscripted and reality programming determines the nominees”.

Winners in two categories – Female Star of the Year and Male Star of the Year – will be chosen by fan voting, which is open at Critics Choice.

Winners will be announced Monday, June 21.