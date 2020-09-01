Trevor Noah 'getting serious' with American actress Minka Kelly

South African comedian Trevor Noah is reportedly head over heels in love and is ready to take things to the next level with American actress Minka Kelly. According to E! News, the pair have been dating for “several months” and have been living together in New York for a while now. The network's source added that things were now “getting serious”. Another source told People US the pair were “very happy” together. Neither stars have addressed the reports.

Kelly is known for her role in the hit drama series “Saturday Night Lights”, “Parenthood” and “Almost Human”. She recently appeared in superhero drama, “Titans” as Dove and famously portrayed Jackie Kennedy in Lee Daniels' “The Butler”.

Noah broke up with US real estate agent Jordyn Taylor in 2019 after several years of dating. Taylor confirmed the split in a Q&A session with fans on Instagram Live.

When asked if she loved Noah, she responded: “Of course I love him. How could you not love him? I love him so much but you guys should know we broke up this past summer but yeah I love him.”

The Daily Show host spoke about marriage and cohabiting last year, telling “The Howard Stern Show” that he is a big advocate of not living together, even if you are married.

“I'm a big advocate for not living together ever, even if you're in a marriage ... I think one of the biggest reasons people get divorced and relationships break up is caused by this cohabiting bull**** that people believe is the way relationships are supposed to be.”

He added that he doesn't believe in openly displaying his partner and prefers to keep his love life private.