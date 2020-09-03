Trevor Noah makes prestigious Fortune 40 Under 40 list, along with other A-listers

There is just no stopping Trevor Noah’s success. The South African comedian continues to make strides in his career and this time, it’s making it onto the Fortune 40 Under 40 list of the most influential people in the world.

The prestigious list was released this week and highlights some of the world's most powerful emerging leaders in the categories of finance, technology, health care, government and politics, and media and entertainment.

The entertainment category mixes established stars with some of the brightest emerging talents and includes the likes of “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler, actress Zendaya, "Insecure“ star Issa Rae, Beyoncé and Mzansi’s very own Trevor Noah.

Reflecting on Noah’s career, the publication hailed him as “one of the most visible comedians in the US and beyond”.

“Since 2015, South African Trevor Noah has become one of the most visible comedians in the US and beyond as the host of The Daily Show on Comedy Central, succeeding the wildly popular Jon Stewart.