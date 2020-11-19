Trevor Noah named one of GQ's Men of the Year

SA comedian Trevor Noah and host of "The Daily Show“ is no stranger when it comes to gracing covers of magazines. He has had his face on The Wall Street Journal, TIME, Rolling Stone, Deadline and others before. However, in his most recent GQ cover issue, Noah was named one of GQ’s "Men of the Year" among Hollywood A-lister George Clooney, who was named the 2020 Icon of the Year and Megan Thee Stallion, who was named Rapper of the Year. On his Instagram page Noah shared the cover and joked about looking so good that people ask him what happened to him in real life. The caption read: “The worst thing about being on the cover of GQ is they can make you look so good people in real life are like... “Damn Trev, what happened?” The best part is... SHARING THIS HONOUR WITH GEORGE CLOONEY & MEGAN THEE STALLION! Thank you @gq @sheekswinsalways @mobolajidawodu 🙏🏾“.

In the GQ article Noah talked about how this year has been "one of the most liberating years mentally and emotionally".

He also talked about his battle with depression.

“Sometimes you wake up and you’re like, ‘I don’t want to do this today.’ That’s one of the greatest blessings that 'The Daily Show' has given me. One of the best things for depression is routine and goal-oriented tasks," he said.

"Every day I have to make a show. Every day I have to finish the show. Every day I have to let go of the show,” Noah said.

Celebrities from both SA and abroad didn’t waste any time in congratulating Noah on yet another success.

Media personality and business woman, Bonang Matheba said: “#1. 🚀😍“.

TV star, Jordan Klepper said: “Congrats. You are definitely in my top 3 favorite men of the year out of this years men of the year“.

While music artist, Khaya Dlanga jokingly said: “Can someone tell Trevor to bring back my clothes, shades and hair? Thanks“.