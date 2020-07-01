Trevor Noah nominated for first ever Dorian TV Awards

The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics recently announced the nominees for its inaugural Dorian TV Awards and Trevor Noah made the list. "The Daily Show" host was nominated for the prestigious Wilde Wit award, which honours a performer, writer or commentator whose observations “both challenge and amuse”, an award named after Oscar Wilde. He's up against Canadian actor, Dan Levy, American comedian Randy Rainbow, Australian comedian, Hannah Gadsby and actress, Cate Blanchett. The winner will be announced on August 21. In addition to more traditional categories, the Dorian Awards included "Campiest TV Show", "Best TV Drama", Best TV performance for Actor and Actress", "Best Supporting Actor and Actress" and "Best TV Musical Performance".

Other nominees include, Hugh Jackman for "Bad Education", Regina King for "Watchmen", Eugene Levy for "Schitt’s Creek". Nominated TV shows include, "The Crown", "Insecure" and "Little Fires Everywhere".

Diane Anderson-Minshall, CEO and Editorial Director of Pride Media and Galeca: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics president said in a statement that it may be more important than ever to embrace and champion quality stories.

“It may be more important than ever now to embrace and champion quality stories and push the real Hollywood’s entitled writers, producers, executives and PR reps out of their bubble and into truly reflecting America’s diversity for a change. They have so much power, and entertainment journalism groups like Galeca can make them accountable," read the statement.

Although he didn't win previous nominations at the Grammys and Critics Choice Awards earlier this year, Noah did walk away with seven awards in May at the prestigious Webby Awards.