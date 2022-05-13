Trevor Noah pays a fitting tribute to his late gogo

If you ever watched a Trevor Noah stand-up comedy show, you’d know how much his grandmother Frances Noah meant to him and how prominently she featured in his life. Recently “The Daily Show” host bid farewell to his gogo (grandmother), who died a few days ago. She was 95-years-old.

Noah took to social media to pay her a fitting tribute after “crying all week”. In true comedian style, Noah posted a cute video of his adorable gogo along with a fun but lengthy caption that hit hard. “How can I smile for a photo when I don’t have teeth?” 😄❤️ This morning our family laid to rest the oldest member of our clan Frances Noah, or as most of us referred to her, Gogo.“

He reminisced about spending time with her in Soweto, where every moment with her “felt like a magical journey”. “My grandmother was born in 1927, and even though she was 95 years old, she still had the best memory of us all. Every moment spent with her felt like a magical journey through time where she would recount all of the family’s greatest joys, losses, achievements and milestones. “Her house in Soweto wasn’t just a home. It was a refuge, a place where other women would come when they had no other place to go, a place where members of the community would gather to pray together every single week, a place where everyone was guaranteed to feel the love emanating from her mighty chest.

“I know many of you grew to love Gogo from afar, and I thank you for the condolences and the blessings you’ve sent in her memory. I’ve cried all week celebrating the greatest ‘movie’ I’ve ever watched. “A story that began with my first breath and ended with her last. A woman who showed me the truest definition of unconditional love. “She passed away peacefully in her sleep and even blessed us with one final Mother’s Day which she enjoyed to the fullest. Hamba Kahle Gogo. ❤️“

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trevor Noah (@trevornoah) Local and Hollywood celebrities, as well as his fans and followers sent their heartfelt condolences to him and his family on their loss. Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez wrote: “Beautiful… my deepest condolences to you and your family ❤️.” Rapper will.i.am wrote: “Bless your grandmothers soul and thank god for bringing her into the world because she designed you to be the man you are today❤️❤️❤️.”

