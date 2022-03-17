Trevor Noah responds to Kanye West calling him a c**n

Trevor Noah has responded to Kanye West’s now-deleted Instagram post where the ’Jesus Walks’ hitmaker called him a c**n. In a recent rant on Instagram, Kanye West come for the “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah for making Ye and Kim Kardashian’s relationship, or lack off, a prominent segment on the show.

In the now deleted post, Kanye posted a screen shot picture of Noah’s Google search results and captioned the post: “All in together now… Koon baya my lord koon baya Koon baya my lord Koon baya Oooo’ lord Koon baya.” Kanye West Instagram screenshot. Picture: Instagram The post trended for hours as fans of both parties stood up for the two men. After seeing the commotion on social media, Noah took to Kanye’s comments section to respond to him in a very orderly manner.

In the long-winded response, Noah said that Kanye played an incredible part in his life as he learned how to protect his child-like creativity because of Kanye and thought differently about how to spend his money. He went on to say that Kanye knew when not to take himself seriously, which is why it broke Noah’s heart to see Kanye in this down state. “I'd rather be the idiot who spoke up and said something to you in life, than the cool guy who said nothing and then mourns for you in prison or the grave. You’re an indelible part of my life Ye.

“Which is why it breaks my heart to see you like this. I don’t care if you support Trump and I don’t care if you roast Pete. “ I do however care when I see you on a path that’s dangerously close to peril and pain,” Noah said. Addressing the issue of Kanye calling him a “koon”, Trevor said: “Oh and as for Koon ... clearly some people graduate but we still stupid.

“Don't ever forget, the biggest trick racists ever played on black people was teaching us to strip each other of out blackness whenever we disagree. “Tricking us into dividing ourselves up in splinters so that we would never unite into a powerful rod.” Trevor Noah just responded to Kanye West pic.twitter.com/NZ3k6fGF9s — Man's Not Barry Roux (@adovovBerryRoux) March 16, 2022 Adding a bit of humour as only Noah can, he said: “I can’t front though, Koon baya is also funny as shit. Look after yourself my brother. Hopefully one day we will be able to laugh about this,“ ended Noah.