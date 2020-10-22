Trevor Noah shows his support to End SARS protests

Trevor Noah has joined other A-list celebrities to voice his support for the Nigerian End SARS protests.

“The Daily Show” host has been talking about the on-going protests happening on the late-night talk show regarding the civil unrest in Nigeria.

Taking to his personal Instagram account on Wednesday, Noah shared how what the Nigerian people are going feels similar to the police violence South Africans faced during the apartheid regime, saying that everyone needs to support the movement and help free Nigeria from corruption.

The caption read: “What our Nigerian brothers and sisters are going through is painful and all too familiar.

“For most of my life growing up in South Africa I believed in everything the police did and everything they said but one day many of us learned that many of the things we believed were lies.