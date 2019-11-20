'Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia' earns a Grammy nod









South Africa's biggest comedy export Trevor Noah is ending 2019 on a high. Picture: AP South Africa's biggest comedy export Trevor Noah is ending 2019 on a high. And Mzansi couldn't be more prouder. The 'Daily Show' host has been nominated for the best comedy album at the 62nd Grammy Awards which will be held on January 26, and will go up against the likes of Ellen DeGeneres and Dave Chappelle. Nominated for his stand-up special 'Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia', Noah found it a surreal experience to wake up to the nomination news. "Today I woke up to the news that I’ve been nominated for a Grammy Award!!! I’m so grateful," he tweeted.

Today I woke up to the news that I’ve been nominated for a Grammy Award!!! I’m so grateful.

😭😭😭😭🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/aEXHwup2oK — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) November 20, 2019

'Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia' is a Netflix stand-up comedy special. The 'Daily Show' host touches on tacos, runaway snakes, camping, racism immunity and lessons he learned from his mother in this comedy special.

Other comedians nominated in the 'best comedy album' category include Jim Gaffigan, Aziz Ansari, Ellen DeGeneres and Dave Chappelle.

Twitter was quick to congratulate him upon hearing the news.

We're nominated for Grammy . We're in this together wena Trevor ..Re kaofela🙌🙌❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/LTKCQUEPGl — Ke nna Mr Mphela😉 (@Bulletmagolide) November 20, 2019





Mntase usithwele siyakuvuma. Keep shining Son of soil pic.twitter.com/yWm4by7Zay — Princess Tyra 💃 (@PrincesTyTy) November 20, 2019





Seems like Noah's ark only had one GOAT in it.. — Paradox (@Paradox_Author) November 20, 2019







