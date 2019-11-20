South Africa's biggest comedy export Trevor Noah is ending 2019 on a high. And Mzansi couldn't be more prouder.
The 'Daily Show' host has been nominated for the best comedy album at the 62nd Grammy Awards which will be held on January 26, and will go up against the likes of Ellen DeGeneres and Dave Chappelle.
Nominated for his stand-up special 'Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia', Noah found it a surreal experience to wake up to the nomination news.
"Today I woke up to the news that I’ve been nominated for a Grammy Award!!! I’m so grateful," he tweeted.