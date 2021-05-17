Trevor Noah splits from Minka Kelly

Trevor Noah has reportedly split from Minka Kelly.

The “Daily Show” host has reportedly gone his separate ways from the “Titans” actress, who he was first romantically linked to in August 2020, according to People magazine.

It comes after a source had previously claimed that Trevor and Minka's relationship is already said to be "very serious" after spending time together amid the coronavirus lockdown.

A source explained at the time: "They're very happy. It's a very serious relationship."

Trevor previously dated Jordyn Taylor until 2017, but has remained coy about his personal life since then whilst Minka previously dated “Grey's Anatomy” star Jesse Williams, but they ended their relationship in 2018 after a few months.

Trevor and Minka had been dating since before the coronavirus lockdown, and in that time, they had managed to keep their romance mostly quiet.

An insider said: "They've been dating for a while, well before quarantine started."

The comedian has been busy hosting “The Daily Show” from home amid the coronavirus pandemic, and thinks it's changed the dynamics of the programme.

He said: "We're in a similar position in more ways than we've ever been to many in our audience. We're not coming to you from a glitzy, glamorous world.

"I'm not in a studio. I'm in my apartment ... I think in many ways I'm meeting an appetite by satisfying my own. I'm going to try to voice my opinion and step out a little more than usual.

“I owe some of that thinking to a friend and mentor by the name of Dave Chappelle. He said, 'Anyone can be funny; not everyone is interesting.

"Don't discount your point of view, the world you've lived in, the country that has shaped you, the journey that you've lived through in how you see the world.'"