Trevor Noah takes aim at the US policing system

Award-winning comedian Trevor Noah has used “The Daily Show” to take aim at the policing system in the US following the death of Daunte Wright. The 20-year-old black man was fatally shot by a police officer who claimed that it was an “accidental discharge” as she mistook her gun for a taser. The death of Daunte has outrage in America, triggering unrest in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, where the incident took place. Speaking on “The Daily Show”, Trevor expressed his thoughts on the police and how these devastating “mistakes” continue because of alleged trigger -happy behaviour. “You have to be f****** kidding me. A man was shot at a traffic stop because the police officer mixed up their gun and their taser? Is that even supposed to be a legitimate excuse?

“Look, I am not saying tragic mistakes will never happen, what I am saying is that maybe if the police weren't so quick to draw any weapon, then maybe people wouldn't die,” he said.

Trevor, who made an appearance in “Coming 2 America”, went on to say the system continued to fail victims of police brutality as no progress on charges have been made.

“They don't care if you're recording them. Sh**, they don't even care they're recording themselves.

“And the reason they don't care is because they know they're going to get away with it. And until that changes, they're just going to keep not caring,” he said.

Not one to shy away from discussing emotionally charged issues on his show, the South African star has not kept his opinions on the police to himself.

Last year after the death of George Floyd at the hands of law enforcement, Trevor opened up about the realities of being black in America.