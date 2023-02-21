Trevor Noah teaches Kevin Hart how to gwara gwara on a night out on the town

What happens when you put two top comedians in the same room? You get a night of free and funny entertainment. In a recent video making the rounds on TikTok, South African-born comedian, Trevor Noah and American comedian, Kevin Hart, who graced the South African shores for the world premiere of his Amazon film “Die Hart the Movie” along with making stops in Cape Town and Joburg on his “Reality Check” world tour, partied up a storm at a Joburg nightclub.

Story continues below Advertisement

The original video was posted on Hart’s TikTok page. In the video Hart shouts, “I’m in South Africa with Trevor Noah, look what I learned”, before belting out the gwara gwara. Given the fact that he just learnt the dance, his first attempt wasn’t bad but it was really funny. As the clip rolled on, the two continued to dance and enjoyed their night out on the town drinking tequila, which according to Noah is “really smooth and delicious”.

#NailedIt ♬ original sound - Kevin Hart @imkevinhart South African Nights with @trevornoah 😂![CDATA[]]>😂![CDATA[]]>😂![CDATA[]]>😂![CDATA[]]>😂 Mpho Hart #TikTokKing Just as funny as Hart’s dance moves were some of the comments TikTokkers left on his page. Wilbur April commented: “Someone tell Trevor we are not in the Gwarra era anymore 😭 when last was this guy home .. 🤦🏾.” LeboM said: “Enjoy SA Mpho Hart. Trevor Noah my office Monday morning. We need to talk about your dance moves😏.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Sihle Banganie wrote: “Trevor needs to come back and download new dances 😭😭.” Another user said: “😂😂😂😂😂 Trevor’s dances have expired😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣 but yep still remains my fav.” Taking to his Instagram Noah wrote: “Few nights in my life will live in my memory like the night I had the pleasure and honour of introducing my friend, my fellow comedian and absolute super star, @kevinhart4real on stage in my home country South Africa.

Story continues below Advertisement