Trevor Noah thanks Oprah for supporting him at Santa Barbara show

Award-winning South African media personality Trevor Noah is currently on his “Off the Record World Tour” and at one of his recent shows he had a special guest. Media mogul Oprah Winfrey at the weekend attended Noah’s show in Santa Barbara, where she left in utter amazement at Noah's talent.

Winfrey shared on her official Instagram account pictures from her memorable night attending the comedy show and also shared her thoughts on his performance. “Can’t remember when I’ve had a happier Saturday night. Watching Trevor Noah at the Santa Barbara Bowl with Scott Sanders and daughter girl Tabitha under a full moon sky. He is astutely observant, brilliant and so funny I left with a laugh headache. Go see when he comes to a city near you,” she wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) Noah also shared the picture of himself and Winfrey on his own Instagram page, confirming that indeed he and Winfrey linked up at his show, and thanking his supporters for coming.