Trevor Noah to executive produce US version of ‘Mock the Week’

Trevor Noah is set to executive produce a US version of “Mock the Week”. The 39-year-old comedian – who left “The Daily Show” last year – has agreed to become an executive producer of the satirical panel show, which has aired in the UK since 2005.

Noah said in a statement: “Two things I’m most passionate about in life are paying my landlord and making people laugh. We could all use a little bit more laughter as we continue to navigate today’s crazy world. Watch video: “By bringing ‘Mock the Week’ to America with the talented Dan Patterson, I’m looking forward to doing just that.”

Patterson – who co-created the British show – added: “After 21 successful seasons on the BBC, we can’t wait to bring the format to the US and work with America’s deep pool of brilliant comedians.” A host for the show is set to be announced at a later date and production will begin later this year. Noah hosted “The Daily Show” for seven years, after replacing Jon Stewart in the role.

The comedian thanked people who “hate-watched” the show during his last episode. He said: “I remember when we started the show, we couldn’t get enough people to fill an audience. There were empty seats and then I look at this now, I don’t take it for granted ever. “Every seat that has ever been filled to watch something that I’m doing. I always appreciate it because I know there’s an empty seat that sits behind it so thank you so much. Thank you to the people who watch (and) the people who share the clips.”