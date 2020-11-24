Trevor Noah to host 2021 Grammys

“The Daily Show” host and Grammy-nominated comedian Trevor Noah will host the 63rd Grammy Awards on January 31 in the USA.

It will be the first time Noah will host music's biggest night.

“Despite the fact that I am extremely disappointed that the Grammys have refused to have me sing or be nominated for best pop album, I am thrilled to be hosting this auspicious event,” Noah said in a statement.

“I think as a one-time Grammy nominee, I am the best person to provide a shoulder to all the amazing artists who do not win on the night because I too know the pain of not winning the award! (This is a metaphorical shoulder, I'm not trying to catch Corona). See you at the 63rd Grammys!”

We’re thrilled to welcome @TheDailyShow host, Emmy-winner, and GRAMMY-nominee @TrevorNoah as the host of the 63rd #GRAMMYs!



We can’t think of a better person to serve as Master of Ceremonies for Music’s Biggest Night. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/vbFqPbXfgl — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) November 24, 2020

Harvey Mason jnr, chair and interim president of the Recording Academy said: “With a knack for keeping viewers engaged and entertained, Trevor is the perfect choice to lead us through what’s sure to be an incredible evening full of music, unforgettable moments, unity and inspiration.”