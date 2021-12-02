Trevor Noah to return as host for Grammy Awards

Trevor Noah will resume hosting duties for the 64th Grammy Awards in January. The Recording Academy has confirmed “The Daily Show” host will be back at the helm for the prestigious event at the 64th annual ceremony on January 31, 2022 at the Cyrpto.com Arena, the new name for the Staples Center.

The CEO of the Recording Academy, Harvey Mason Jr, said in a statement: “Trevor was amazing as our host for the 63rd Grammy Awards with praise from the music community, music fans and critics. “We’re so excited to welcome Trevor back to the Grammy’s stage and feel fortunate to once again have him hosting what we believe will be an unforgettable evening.”

George Cheeks - the CEO, president and chief content officer at Paramount+ - praised the 37-year-old star's "trademark talent" at the delayed ceremony earlier this year, which was hosted at the Los Angeles Convention Centre to better accommodate Covid-19 social distancing measures. He added: "Trevor brought his trademark talent and versatility to last March's Grammys, and we can't wait for him to host the event on CBS and Paramount+ again this year."