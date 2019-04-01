Trevoh Noah. Picture: Reuters

Trevor Noah is single and looking for love back home. This is what we're reading from "The Daily Show" host's new account on a popular match-making site. Yes, you read right following his breakup from long term girlfriend Jordyn Taylor, the South African comedian has opted to find love online. And as far as his interests go, they point to him looking for someone from his home country to make him swipe right.

According to his profile, Noah enjoys long walks in Central Park on a Sunday or any warm day. The partner that would spark his interest is someone who can tickle his funny bone, loves animals, likes to dance to Gqom music and someone who shares his values.

His favourite restaurant may be La Coucou on Lafayette Street but the star said he was looking for a partner who “knows how to put an African dish together” or does not mind having pap and vleis on a Friday night.

Now we might not know where Noah’s love quest for the perfect partner takes him, but we certainly have our own suggestions for the perfect match-up:

Tamaryn Green - The reigning Miss South Africa and Miss Universe runner-up is beautiful and also a medical student. This will definitely earn her some points with Trevor’s mother, who is a nurse.

Bonang Matheba - The duo would become Africa’s power couple. Let’s not forget the onscreen chemistry they had while presenting the Global Citizen Concert last year.

Pearl Thusi - Having lived in New York while filming Quantico, Thusi will have no problem adjusting to life in the Big Apple.

Lee Thompson - As far as we know, Noah has only ever dated women, but if he wanted to try something new, the current Bachelor SA star would be the perfect match. They are both looking for love.

Lalla Hirayama - She is also a regular on the international celeb circuit like Noah

Mishqah Parthiephal - The model and star of Keeping Up With The Kandasamys will look good next to Noah on the red carpet and in the world we live in, aesthetics are everything.

Ayanda Thabethe - The newly single television presenter is beautiful, runs her own business and, like Noah, is a world traveller.

Babes Wodumo - Considering his love for Gqom music, the self-proclaimed queen of Gqom could ensure that music IS the food of love.

Now that one of the country's biggest exports is looking for love, let us know if you think you have what it takes to spark Noah's interest.

It's also important to not that this is an April Fool's post, but let's make it trend anyway :)

