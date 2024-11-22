Trevor Noah’s jokes no longer land? X users weigh in

Oops! It seems as though some South Africans no longer find Trevor Noah funny because X users have sparked a debate after a short throwback video resurfaced on X, formerly Twitter. An account on X shared the video where Noah was doing his stand-up comedy show, “Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia” which premiered six years ago today.

In the 31 seconds video, Noah was talking about the experiences of black and white people while on camping trips, and shared his experience when his white friends invited him to go camping. “Somebody needs to invent a TripAdvisor specifically for black people. No, because just generally, I find that what white people wanna do on vacation, is what black people are trying to escape. “And not in a bad way, it’s just like, we want different things out of life.”

Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia premiered 6 years ago today on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/iUCAkLaLgM — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) November 20, 2024 The award-winning comedian further shared his experience that he had with his white friends when they invited him to go out camping with them. The short video sparked a debate on X, with social media users expressing different opinions about his stand-up comedy, some expressing that Noah was never funny, while others still find him hilarious.

One X user, @joy_zelda wrote, “Maturing and realising is that Trevor Noah is not even funny fr (For real).” Maturing and realising is that Trevor Noah is not even funny fr pic.twitter.com/PhWKhPGEP1 — IG:Joy-Zelda (@joy_zelda) November 21, 2024 X user @Seabelo_Lekoko commented, “The South African Trevor Noah was funny. The American one, not so much.”

The South African Trevor Noah was funny. The American one, not so much. — De Beers Made Me Do It (@Seabelo_Lekoko) November 21, 2024 Even though a lot of X users expressed that Noah is not funny, some people shared a different opinion, disagreeing with what the others had to say. X user @lalabeyapping commented, “He’s always been funny, his humour is just historically, politically and socioeconomically accurate. My personal opinion is you gotta be intellectual aware of current and past world events to enjoy his content, especially the most recent.”

He’s always been funny, his humour is just historically, politically and socioeconomically accurate. My personal opinion is you gotta an intellectual aware of current and past world events to enjoy his content, especially the most recent. — lala (@lalabeyapping) November 21, 2024 X user @MarniMeech wrote, “I look at people weird when they say they’ve never found Trevor Noah funny. Those specials he made before moving to America still have me in stitches to this day.” I look at people weird when they say they’ve never found Trevor Noah funny. Those specials he made before moving to America still have me in stitches to this day. https://t.co/G3CfdaJJhI