Trevor Noah's new Spotify original podcast ’What Now?’ launches in November

In June it was announced that award-winning comedian Trevor Noah would be hosting an original podcast on Spotify and now the countdown to the launch has begun. On Thursday, November 9, ‘What Now? With Trevor’ will launch on the platform and allow fans from across the world to hear the weekly episodes.

‘What Now? with Trevor Noah’ is a show where in each episode Noah will go deep with a special guest, including entertainers, CEOs, actors, athletes and thought leaders.

These are the kind of conversations that happen behind the scenes, full of radical candour, authentic back-and-forths, and honest reactions, with Noah bringing his classic, effortlessly playful and equally probing style. ‘What Now? with Trevor Noah’ is executive produced by Noah and Ben Winston alongside Jenna Weiss-Berman and Max Linsky; and produced by Day Zero Productions, Fulwell 73 Productions, and Audacy’s Pineapple Street Studios. The series is hosted and distributed by Spotify’s enterprise podcast platform, Megaphone, with Spotify serving as the exclusive sales partner.

Presenting sponsors for the podcast include Amazon, Audi, Microsoft, Prize Picks, Smirnoff and Starbucks. “It’s really exciting to be joining Spotify on a fun new adventure where we’ll engage in interesting and meaningful conversations with some of the world’s most fascinating people,” said Noah of the new partnership in an earlier interview. “We’ll also probably fix every single issue humankind has ever faced so you definitely want to join us for every episode.”