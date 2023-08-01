Tribute To Women concert organisers: ‘Kelly Khumalo’s team was aware of this decision’

News of multi-platinum-selling, award-winning musician Kelly Khumalo being dropped from the line-up of the Tribute to Women concert has been trending all over social media as the public weighs in. Khumalo was dropped by organisers to afford her “team the time to focus” on the ongoing Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, where her name has repeatedly been heard in testimonies.

Colonel Lambertus Steyn, who is based at the National Cold Case Investigative Unit, during his testimony revealed shocking new information putting Khumalo once again in the spotlight. In a statement issued to IOL Entertainment by organisers addressing whether Khumalo was aware of the decision to drop her from the line-up, they explained that the decision was made to “safeguard” their event. “This sets about very stringent safety protocols and requires we mitigate any potential risks, however unlikely. The potential media spectacle is one such risk,” read the statement.

When IOL Entertainment had asked Khumalo’s management for comment, they said: “Unfortunately, that is to the organiser’s prerogative to comment. My artist was booked and not part of management.” Organisers have confirmed that Khumalo’s team was aware of the decision and they were in communication prior to the announcement.

"We communicate well with and work closely with the management team of all artists we book. Yes, Ms Khumalo's team was aware of this decision and we had been having ongoing dialogue with them for some time prior to the decision. "There was no specific moment where it was clear this was the correct decision for this event, as opposed to a decision made on an accumulation of public interest in the case as well as what we feel is in service of our patrons," they said.