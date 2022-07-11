Tributes continue to pour in as Mzansi mourns radio icon Kevin Savage

Tributes are pouring in for radio pioneer Kevin Savage, who died of cancer on Saturday, July 9. He was 69. The Joburg station Hot102.7FM, where Savage hosted the “Classic Countdown” show on Sundays, released a statement on social media, confirming that Savage “died peacefully with his family by his side”.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of a Hot 102.7 radio legend. “A few hours ago, Kevin Savage lost his battle to cancer. Kevin was diagnosed with terminal cancer over four years ago and fought heroically till the very end,” read the statement. “His request since his diagnosis was to continue doing his radio shows until he couldn’t any more. Over the past few weeks, Kevin’s condition deteriorated rapidly and he requested that we play some of his older recordings of the Classic Countdown until he was well enough to be back behind the microphone. Radio was Kevin’s life, and he loved his listeners.”

The family has requested privacy during their time of mourning. “Rest in peace our Kevin Savage. We will miss you.” Friends and colleagues have taken to social media platforms to remember and celebrate Savage’s life and contribution to the industry.

Thank you for all the life lessons. Rest easy legend!🕯#TheSav #KevinSavage #RIPKevinSavage #RadioLegend pic.twitter.com/TRr1d3CF2e — Gladys Mutele (née Sithole) (@Gladys_Mutele) July 10, 2022 “Such a sore heart tonight. We've lost an incredible radio legend. Rest in peace, Kevin Savage. Thank you for the inspiration, for sharing your talent with us and for being the light in our radio world,” wrote Ursula Chikane. Such a sore heart tonight. We've lost an incredible radio legend. Rest in peace, Kevin Savage. Thank you for the inspiration, for sharing your talent with us and for being the light in our radio world. — BrownSugar (@UrsulaChikane) July 9, 2022 “Today we lost one of our own. Kevin Savage was a mentor and radio legend. Sav, you will be sorely missed. Your velvet voice will forever be in our hearts,” added Mark Pilgrim.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Pilgrim (@markpilgrimza) “RIP Kevin Savage, soundtrack to the 80’s 📸 Capital Radio 604 Archives,” commented Glenda Fay Paul. RIP Kevin Savage, soundtrack to the 80’s 📸 Capital Radio 604 Archives pic.twitter.com/UIHOUNi189 — Glenda Fay Paul (@GlenniePaul) July 10, 2022 “RIP Sav. You were one of a kind. Thanks for the advice. Welcome to the great gig in the sky. Respect. #KevinSavage,” said Barney Simon. RIP Sav. You were one of a kind. Thanks for the advice. Welcome to the great gig in the sky. Respect. #KevinSavage — Barney Simon (@BarneySimon) July 9, 2022 “RIP #KevinSavage. As a teen I was hooked to his Music Power Half Hour on 5fm. In my 20’s he gave me my 1st job in commercial radio at Kfm. Kevin had an iconic voice, literally + figuratively. Thanks for the great songs 🙏🏼,” said Ian Bredenkamp.

RIP #KevinSavage. As a teen I was hooked to his Music Power Half Hour on 5fm. In my 20’s he gave me my 1st job in commercial radio at Kfm. Kevin had an iconic voice, literally + figuratively. Thanks for the great songs 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/dB90xYFWOo — Ian Bredenkamp (@IanBredenkamp) July 9, 2022 Savage launched his radio career in his home town of London in the early 70s. He arrived in South Africa in 1979. Since then he has been a constant voice on stations such as Capital 604 and 702. Best known for his slot on 5FM, Savage presented the lunchtime show for a decade at the station. He was also widely known for his contribution to the television series “Top Billing”.