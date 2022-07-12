Tributes continue to pour in for ‘How to Ruin Christmas’ actress Busisiwe Lurayi

The death of award-winning actress Busisiwe Lurayi has sent shock waves through the entertainment industry. The news of the star’s death was revealed on Monday by her agency, Eye Media Artists. She is said to have died suddenly at her home in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Further details have not yet been disclosed and funeral arrangements are still in progress. “Busisiwe passed away suddenly and was pronounced dead at her residence on Sunday 10.7.2022 by medical personnel. The reason for her death is still unknown as we await the results of the autopsy report,” read the agency’s statement. View this post on Instagram A post shared by EYE MEDIA ARTISTS (@eyemediaartists) Lurayi was most popular for her lead role as Tumi Sello, the rebellious black sheep of her dysfunctional family in the 2020 Netflix family comedy “How to Ruin Christmas”, in which she acted alongside actress and radio host Thando Thabethe.

She picked up a South African Film and Television Awards (Safta) Golden Horn for best actress in a TV comedy for the role. In 2021 she returned for the show’s second season, “How to Ruin Christmas: The Funeral”. Lurayi’s work slate includes her role in SABC1’s “City Ses’la”, in which she played the role of Phumzile. She won Safta awards for best supporting actress in a TV comedy and best actress in a TV comedy for this role in 2006 and 2011, respectively.

She also featured in its spin-off series “Ses'Top La” in 2012. In 2007, she appeared as Thandi Nguni in the series “Wild at Heart”, which centred on a British family who moved to South Africa to rehabilitate a game reserve for wild animals and establish an animal hospital. Since the news of her death broke, industry heavyweights have shared condolence messages across social media platforms.

Netflix South Africa said it was deeply saddened by her death. “An incredible light has gone out in the South African entertainment industry. We are deeply saddened by the passing of award-winning stage and screen actor Busi Lurayi. We will hold on to the laughs, the beauty and all the moments of joy she brought us.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix South Africa (@netflixsa) Safta, on its Twitter account, wrote: “At this time of loss, we are deeply saddened by the passing of #BusiLurayi. We’ll remember her as an incredibly talented actress who was a winner of her first #Safta for Best Supporting Actress in a TV Comedy in 2006. #RIPBusiLurayi.”

