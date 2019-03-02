Sibusiso Khwinana. Picture: Instagram

South Africa woke up to the shocking news of the sudden passing of Mzansi's hit film Matwetwe’s lead actor Sibusiso Khwinana . Though the details of his passing are still sketchy at the moment, it is alleged that Khwinana was killed on Friday night at Sterland cinema in Pretoria.



Diprente Media, film production of Matwetwe, confirmed the unfortunate news on their Twitter account.





“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Sibusiso Khwinana who played the lead role in Matwetwe. You will forever be remembered. Rest In Peace brave soldier.”

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Sibusiso Khwinana who played the lead role in Matwetwe. You will forever be remembered. Rest In Peace brave soldier. pic.twitter.com/bZukZZVHbI — Diprente Media (@Diprente_Media) March 2, 2019

The news of Khwinana's death sends shockwaves across social media as friends and fans try to comprehend the rising star's tragic death.

Waking up to sad news of the passing of young star talent #Sibusiso known as #Lefa from #Matwetwe film. Rumor has is that he was stabbed to death. #RipSbusiso. pic.twitter.com/IaB4n9f6mJ — Trap&LosChillies🌶️🇿🇦 (@macdtema) March 2, 2019

Wow 😨😔!!!!!!!! — Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) March 2, 2019

I am shocked and angry. For years that area has been riddled with criminal elements. Now they have robbed us of such a great talent. Condolences to his family and you his film family. — Thabo Maubane (@Thabo_Maubane) March 2, 2019 Eish...

NOT THIS, NOT NOW

😢😢😢 — feeling angry — #MATWETWE NARRATOR (@Bugzito) March 2, 2019

"Matwetwe" is currently in the top 10 films that are watched in Southern Africa. The film had made just under a million in its first week of release.





