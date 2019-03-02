Sibusiso Khwinana. Picture: Instagram
South Africa woke up to the shocking news of the sudden passing of Mzansi's hit film Matwetwe’s lead actor Sibusiso Khwinana . Though the details of his passing are still sketchy at the moment, it is alleged that Khwinana was  killed on Friday night at  Sterland cinema in Pretoria.

Diprente Media, film production of Matwetwe, confirmed the unfortunate news on their Twitter account.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Sibusiso Khwinana who played the lead role in Matwetwe. You will forever be remembered. Rest In Peace brave soldier.”

The news of Khwinana's death sends shockwaves across social media as friends and fans try to comprehend the rising star's tragic death.

"Matwetwe" is currently in the top 10 films that are watched in Southern Africa. The film had made just under a million in its first week of release.

IOL