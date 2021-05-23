Tributes pour in after Trompies member Emmanuel Mojalefa 'Mjokes' Matsane dies

LOCAL record label Kalawa Jazmee announced the death of its director and member of Trompies, Emmanuel Mojalefa "Mjokes" Matsane in a car accident on Sunday morning.

"It is with great sadness to announce the death of our director and fifth member of @RealTrompiesSA, @mjokeskalawa ( Emmanuel Mojalefa Matsane).

“He died in a car accident in the early hours of this morning, 23 May 2021 after a performance.

“He had just released a single, titled #phansengendlondlo on 14 May. #RIPMjokes,“ the label said.

Tributes have been pouring in for the pioneer kwaito star who was part of the groundbreaking group that propelled the genre to a national stage.

“Early last year had an opportunity to meet and work nalama grootman, today we received sad news that one of the members is no more. Great grootman he was. #RIPMjokes,“ commented @39picturess.

“#RIPMjokes what a sad day Kwaito and Pansula Nation Folded hands, Rest Well,“ said @_ThandekaMqadi.

“May your soul rest in peace, Bra Mjokes.

“You will be missed by friends, family and your fans.

“Trompies's music will continue to make us dance njalo nje!

“#RIPMjokes, said @MModimo.

“#RIPMjokes Van toeka Trompies then now & 4 ever,” commented @uSthenjwa.

“#RIPMjokes you will forever be in our hearts,” said @Faith21972393.

According to All Music, Trompies was well-known for brightly coloured costumes and streetwise singing and dancing, which pushed them to the upper echelon of South African pop music.

Having sold more than a half million records one of their biggest hits at the time, Thalakele, achieved great success having sold more than 40 000 copies.

Their 1997 single, Magasman, was recorded with Lebo Mathosa of Boom Shaka, became an anthem and has been featured on the soundtracks of three South African films.