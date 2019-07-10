Nomhle Nkonyeni. Picture: Twitter

The 77-year-old theatre and television actress Nomhle Nkonyeni died on Wednesday morning after a short hospital stay. According to HeraldLIVE Nkonyeni's nephew, Vusi Manapha confirmed that the legendary performer passed away on Wednesday morning at 4.30am.

A few months ago, The Arts & Culture Trust (ACT) Awards honoured Nkoyeni with a Lifetime Achievement Awards for her contribution in the theatre space.

She was also bestowed with the Order of Ikhamanga in Silver by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Nkonyeni has been in numerous television and stage productions, including her most recent role in Scandal! on e.tv, where she played Lulama Langa, mother to Siseko Langa, played by Hlomla Dandala.

Fans took to social media to bid the legendary actress goodbye.

We have lost a gem in the tv and film industry, Mama Nomhle Nkonyeni has sadly passed on.

A brilliant actress and dialect coach.

I worked with her early on in my career and she was always so funny, warm and loving.

Sending her family and fans strength during this time. #RIP — Samú (@SamkeloNdlovu) July 10, 2019

Time to say good bye to Mam Nomhle Nkonyeni. Thank you for the laughs at the height of apartheid pain. Heartfelt condolences to family #RiPNomhleNkonyeni pic.twitter.com/Nw7njiFKnk — Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) July 10, 2019

A South Africans we need to learn to appreciate our legends and icons whilst they are still alive. We should not wait for such a moment as this one to do so.#RIPNomhleNkonyeni pic.twitter.com/F4ZWIPihwr — Dr. Sanele B. Gumede💎 (@SaneleBGumede_) July 10, 2019

Thank you for sharing your art, your spirit and your soul with us, we will forever be grateful, we have lost a legend, may your soul Rest In Peace #RIPNomhleNkonyeni 🙏🏾♥️ pic.twitter.com/wlTKSTYcUt — Vuyolwethu Ngcukana (@vuyomse) July 10, 2019

What a legend indeed.rest in peace Mah...you made your mark and played your part very well in the entertainment industry. 🙏🏾#RIPNomhleNkonyeni pic.twitter.com/ChdPJjbFk3 — Irvin Pooe🌈 (@Irvinpooe) July 10, 2019

She appeared in Igazi, Gaz’lam, Tsha Tsha, Generations, Society and Home Affairs among others.

In the 2004 Nkonyeni appeared in the 2004 feature film Red Dust. In 2016 she was awarded the SAFTAs Lifetime Achievement Award.