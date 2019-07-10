Nomhle Nkonyeni. Picture: Twitter

The 77-year-old theatre and television actress Nomhle Nkonyeni died on Wednesday morning after a short hospital stay. 

According to HeraldLIVE Nkonyeni's nephew, Vusi Manapha confirmed that the legendary performer passed away on Wednesday morning at 4.30am.

A few months ago, The Arts & Culture Trust (ACT) Awards honoured Nkoyeni with a Lifetime Achievement Awards for her contribution in the theatre space.

She was also bestowed with the Order of Ikhamanga in Silver by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Nkonyeni has been in numerous television and stage productions, including her most recent role in Scandal! on e.tv, where she played Lulama Langa, mother to Siseko Langa, played by Hlomla Dandala.

Fans took to social media to bid the legendary actress goodbye.

She appeared in Igazi, Gaz’lam, Tsha Tsha, Generations, Society and Home Affairs among others.

In the 2004 Nkonyeni appeared in the 2004 feature film Red Dust. In 2016 she was awarded the SAFTAs Lifetime Achievement Award.

IOL