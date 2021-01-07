Tributes pour in for Club Galaxy legend Sledge

The older generation of Club Galaxy in Rylands, Cape Town, is mourning the loss of one of the first managers at the legendary Cape Flats nightclub. Ebrahim Linneveldt, aka Sledge, 82, passed away peacefully at his Walmer Estate home. According to the owner of the Patel Group, Kanti Patel, who owns Galaxy and West End, Sledge wasn’t ill and passed away from “old age”. “I don’t really know where the name Sledge came from, but I assume it’s because he sounded much like (US singer) Percy Sledge, he also had a deep, bold American voice. “Sledge was a stern man and really well connected to the political era of his time, he knew people like Steve Biko.”

The iconic manager worked at the club for 20 years and Patel says they kept in touch after his retirement.

“We would give him a birthday party every year, the biggest one was two years ago when we held his 80th birthday bash at the club.”

He says Sledge started at the Galaxy as a patron in 1979 and had a regular table - number 12 - for almost two years.

“He then worked at Space Odyssey and joined us later in 1984. ‘Mr Galaxy’ as he was known was well-respected, well liked and a people’s person.”

Patel says Sledge played a major role in the success of Club Galaxy.

“Musicians, DJs and people in the entertainment industry had huge respect for him.

“Sledge with his big booming voice managed the club with an iron fist and if you were a first-time patron, you could easily notice who was in charge.

“Sledge was also a political activist in the ’70s and ’80s and always used to guide, protect and lecture some of those students who came to the club after attending political rallies.

“Many political prisoners would pay him a visit at the club on their release from prison.”

When friends and colleagues of Sledge heard the sad news, they posted messages of condolences on Facebook.

