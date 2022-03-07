Tributes pour in for DJ Dimplez

South African music lovers are still coming to terms with the recent death of local rapper Riky Rick, now, just days later, they need to deal with another great loss. Award-winning hip hop DJ, Dimplez, real name, Tumi Mooi, unexpectedly died on Sunday from a sudden brain haemorrhage. His family asked for space and respect while they process the loss.

“It is with deep sadness that the Mooi family announces the untimely death of Boitumelo Athiel Mooi, popularly known as DJ Dimplez. “He passed away (on) 6 March from a sudden brain haemorrhage. We ask for space and respect as we process Tumi’s tragic passing,” read a statement sent by the family. pic.twitter.com/OsJuzkVE84 — #POPBOTTLES (@POPBOTTLES_ENT) March 6, 2022 The popular DJ, who worked in the music industry for many years, had made a name for himself working among the best artists in the game.

He’s made music with Cassper Nyovest, Anatii, Khuli Chana and Kwesta. He also worked besides other DJs such as DJ Fresh, DJ S’bu and DJ Kenzhero. He was responsible for the YouTube Channel PopCast and the popular Pop Bottles event. On the back of the announcement of this tragic loss, shocked industry colleagues, local celebrities, his friends and fans paid tribute to the pioneer DJ.

“My mentor and my friend. I can't stop crying. Goodbye ❤️,” said rapper Rouge in a sorrowful Instagram post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rouge 🇨🇩🇿🇦 (@rouge_rapper) Author and media personality Khaya Dlanga posted a heartfelt message on Instagram in which he reminisced about meeting people at DJ Dimples’ Pop Bottles events and other adventures the two had in a village 30 to 40 minutes outside East London. A part of the message read: “Create memories, because all we have left when we are gone are memories and the work we leave behind ...Tumi made me connect with so many people at Pop Bottles.

“I can’t count the number of people I met at Pop Bottles. I don’t even know he realised how many of us know each other because of his events ... Rest easy brother. You leave great memories and a legacy behind you”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by khaya dlanga (@khayadlanga) DJ Sbu posted a video on his Instagram page of both late legends, Riky Rick and DJ Dimplez, during an interview. In the caption he wrote: “More sad news to wake up to#ripdjdimplez #riprikyrick”.