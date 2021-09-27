Tributes pour in for 'Egoli' creator Franz Marx who died after contracting Covid-19

Franz Marx is remembered as the doyen of the South African television industry by fans, friends and colleagues as tributes continue to pour for the legendary writer and director. The veteran actor and director died in Pretoria on Sunday after contracting Covid-19. He was 78.

He was best known for creating one of Mzansi’s longest-running bilingual soap operas “Egoli: Place of Gold”. Messages of condolence and support have been streaming in on social media, with many expressing their shock and heartbreak at Marx’s death. In a statement issued to IOL Entertainment, film-maker Anant Singh said: “I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Franz Marx, creator of M-Net’s ‘Egoli’, as a result of Covid-19 complications.

“Franz was one of South Africa’s leading creative talents who seamlessly traversed the industry as an actor, writer, director and producer,” said Singh. “In the early 2000s, we had neighbouring offices at Sasani Studios in Johannesburg where ‘Egoli’ used to be shot daily and I often discussed film and television projects with him. “This led to a partnership that marked my foray into the production of television series when we co-produced the weekly drama, ‘The Res’ for the SABC in 2003. Franz was a consummate professional and I thoroughly enjoyed working with him,” added Singh.

He went on to pay a moving tribute to Marx, hailing him as a doyen of the creative industry. “Franz was a doyen of the South African television industry and he mentored and inspired many people who are successful in the industry today. “I send my sincere condolences to Franz’s family and friends and wish them strength during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace,” said Singh.

“Franz Marx – the creator of the first South African soap, ’Egoli Place of Gold’, has passed away. A TV legend on whose shoulders we stand. RIP King,” tweeted television producer Phaṱhu Makwarela. Franz Marx - the creator of the first South African soap, Egoli Place of Gold has passed away. A TV legend on whose shoulders we stand. RIP King. — PhaṱhuMakwarela (@PhathuMakwarela) September 27, 2021 “I can’t believe We have lost yet another great legend of our industry! “Franz Marx you gave me my 1st break into this industry as an actress on Egoli and then for some incredible reason you also took me under your wing as a young 21-year-old, you nurtured, guided and taught me the most valuable lessons, you shared so much wisdom with me both professionally and personally on set and over so many delicious meals filled with the most glorious conversations & laughter, you were a consummate storyteller in every sphere of your life.

“I will forever be grateful 🙏🏻Condolences to Franz’s family and everyone whose lives he touched and changed forever, like he did mine, you will be missed 💔 Rest in Peace Franz Marx,” wrote former ’Egoli’ actress Catriona Andrew. “Just received the devastating news of the passing of one of SA’s most legendary icons, who changed the landscape of television, forever. Rest in Peace, Franz Marx. You will be missed by one and all who worked with you throughout the years. “Thank you for all your hard work and contribution to the Arts over the years. And for bringing us Egoli, which successfully ran for 18 years.