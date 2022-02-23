Tributes pour in for fallen hip hop pioneer Riky Rick

Tributes are pouring in for fallen rapper Riky Rick after the news of his death. The rapper’s family confirmed his passing in a statement and said:

“The family of South African artist Riky Rick with profound sadness this afternoon confirmed his untimely passing. “Son, husband, father, brother and uncle, Riky ‘Ricky’ Makhado (34) sadly passed away in the early hours of this morning (February 23) in Johannesburg.” The cause of death is still unknown.

“I lost my father at a time when I needed the help. I lost him at a time when I needed that voice. A lot of people don’t understand that you can never replace the voice of a father... When he passed away, I was so angry, so upset,” he said. Sharing that he would swing between depression and anger which would manifest in his music and he would take it out on others in the industry. “My depression took form in being angry at the guys who were doing it.”

Riky burst on the local music scene with his debut album “Family Values”, released in 2015, that spawned hits such as “Sondela”, “Amantombazane” and “Boss Zonke”. The album went on to be certified platinum by the Recording Industry of South Africa, selling over 50 000 units. Since then he has become a fixture in the local music scene, starting his own label Cotton Club Records and also launching Cotton Fest, which is set to make its return this year following a one-year break in 2021 due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.