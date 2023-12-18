Tributes pour in for former YFM DJ Mulo and SlikourOnLife’s Nduey Escobar

As the South African entertainment industry is reeling from the death of award-winning singer and songwriter Zahara, the deaths of two more individuals have been announced. Over the weekend, the death of former YFM presenter Nhlamulo “DJ Mulo” Hlungwani was announced by his family. The actor and DJ died after a year-long battle with cancer.

“He passed away peacefully at his home in Bryanston after his battle with cancer,” shared his family in a statement. “We know that he has touched many lives and has brought endless joy to those around him. We would like to thank you from the bottom of our hearts, for all the love, support and prayers that have been coming our way.” Mulo was a presenter, producer and DJ best known as a host on youth radio station Yfm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mulo (@iammulo) The media personality had been open about his battle with the disease, and in August in a lengthy post, he shared about dealing with a very heavy burden.

“It all started with excruciating abdominal pains that I couldn’t quite explain. The doctors searched but couldn’t find anything wrong, to which I celebrated (and that was this time last year on my birthday). “However, many months passed and I started losing a lot of weight. I wasn’t able to eat properly, and my overall health started to deteriorate. So I went for more tests, and in October last year, I was diagnosed with cancer.” The DJ was married to TV presenter Ntokozo Molefe and they shared a three-year-old son.

Leading his tribute, Methane remarked about the kind of person Maphanga was. “He interfaced with all the influencers and was behind all our trends on social media. He was also always on my ass making sure I don’t miss influencer payments 😂. “Besides all our ups and downs he was loyal to the team, stubborn to the max, an enforcer and the one guy who had the broadest hip hop playlist in the office. He argued with everyone,me and him would go at it like a father and son.” Ndu’s brother Xolile Maphanga told The Citizen that the 34-year-old was with his girlfriend at the time of his passing at his place in Johannesburg.