Tributes pour in for Kuli Roberts

Friends, family, entertainment industry professionals are mourning the death of media personality and local pop culture legend Kuli Roberts. The news broke early on Thursday that the “Trending SA” host had died.

The family confirmed her death in the official statement and said: “It is with profound regret and sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our dear daughter, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt Nomakula ‘Kuli’ Roberts (49). “She sadly passed away late last night (9th February) in Johannesburg.“ It is unclear what the cause of death is.

The famed television presenter and radio host was known for her activism for people living with albinism and her no-holds-barred approach to calling out wrongdoings in the entertainment industry. After a hiatus from the spotlight to focus on other ventures, Kuli made a comeback as a co-host on “Trending SA” in 2016. She also starred alongside Connie Ferguson in “The Queen” and more recently in the Netflix hit local movie “Angeliena”.

Taking to social media, tributes are pouring in for the fallen star. “Carte Blanche” presenter Claire Mawisa offered her condolences to the family and shared how Kuli had impacted her life. “From booking me regularly as a 15-year-old model for ’Drum’ magazine shoots in Cape Town to me managing her at Kaya FM on the breakfast show in Joburg, our journeys kept intersecting. Kuli, you were both fierce and fragile mama. Deepest condolences to her beloved children,” said Claire.

She also shared a story of them together in the early years, saying: “We were the Cape Town girls carving our paths in Joburg. She never let me forget how I'd arrive at shoots in my school uniform an absolute nightmare to manage! But her intentions were always so pure. It's unbelievable that someone that fiesty & energetic is silenced forever.” (sic) we were the cape town girls carving our paths in joburg. she never let me forget how i'd arrive at shoots in my school uniform 😍 an absolute nightmare to manage! 😂 but her intentions were always so pure. it's unbelievable that someone that fiesty & energetic is silenced forever — claire mawisa (@clairemawisa) February 10, 2022 Here are more tributes to one of Mzansi’s biggest pop culture phenomenons. “I’m so heartbroken, can’t even utter any words or hold back my tears…

“Rest In Peace Kuli Roberts. I’m going to miss you so much,” shared reality TV star Inno Matijane. I’m so heartbroken, can’t even utter any words or hold back my tears…



Rest In Peace Kuli Roberts. I’m going to miss you so much 🕊🤍 pic.twitter.com/ZfH6YRdVM9 — Inno Matijane (@innomatijane) February 10, 2022 “U met a clueless boy with a dream years ago, & thought he was worthy of your time. “Gave him his very first professional set experience, & always rooted for him. You were love, fun, and always happy. Thank you. Happy Lesbian Thursday boo @kuliroberts I Love you always,” said @OratileMogoje.

U met a clueless boy with a dream years ago, & thought he was worthy of your time. Gave him his very first professional set experience, & always rooted for him. You were love, fun, and always happy. Thank you.



Happy Lesbian Thursday boo @kuliroberts ❤️



I Love you always ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6Stqwk3z90 — Oratile Mogoje (@OratileMogoje) February 10, 2022 “#KuliRoberts I am devastated to hear the news of your passing! This pic was taken 4 months ago. ”May your happy joyous beautiful soul RIP,” commented Leanne Manas. #KuliRoberts I am devastated to hear the news of your passing! This pic was taken 4 months ago. May your happy joyous beautiful soul RIP 🙏 pic.twitter.com/3rQhc2Ro9y — Leanne Manas (@LeanneManas) February 10, 2022 “#RIPKuliRoberts” shared DJ Zinhle. #RIPKuliRoberts 💔❤️ — #Siyabonga #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) February 10, 2022 “Kuli was one kind, funny, spicy & genuine soul. Always threw words of endearment and never missed an opportunity to show affection.