Tributes pour in for kykNET presenter Aleit Swanepoel

Tributes have been pouring in for “Tyd met Aleit” star, Aleit Swanepoel who died in his sleep. He was 47. Aleit Group, which was founded by Swanepoel, issued a statement on his Instagram confirming his death.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of our founder, Aleit Swanepoel. Aleit passed away in his sleep, and while there is no further information to share at this moment, we ask that you keep his family in your thoughts as they go through this difficult time.” Swanepoel was described as an innovator, perfectionist and creative genius. “His flamboyant persona and dedication will be greatly missed. We will continue to uphold and nurture his great legacy through all Aleit businesses and entities,” the group said.

Aleit Group press statement. Picture: Instagram A leading wedding and function planner, his show “Tyd met Aleit” on kykNET (DStv 144) ran for six seasons. On the series, Swanepoel chatted to a South African celebrity every week. He previously presented on “DeKATtv”, “Top Billing” and “Pasella”. He became known as a celebrity wedding planner after managing former Miss SA and Miss World Rolene Strauss’s wedding.

kykNET and friends and fans sent condolences on hearing of Swanepoel’s death. “Ons neem afskeid van 'n besonderse man wat oor die jare diep in die harte van kykers gekruip het. Aleit, ons sal altyd jou breë glimlag, spontaneïteit en passie vir alles wat jy doen, onthou. “Ons dink aan sy familie, vriende en kollegas in hierdie moeilike tyd (We say goodbye to a special man who has crept deep into the hearts of viewers over the years. Aleit, we will always remember your broad smile, spontaneity and passion for everything you do. We think of his family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time),” posted @kykNETtv.

Ons neem afskeid van 'n besonderse man wat oor die jare diep in die harte van kykers gekruip het. Aleit, ons sal altyd jou breë glimlag, spontaneïteit en passie vir alles wat jy doen, onthou. Ons dink aan sy familie, vriende en kollegas in hierdie moeilike tyd. pic.twitter.com/1js5tLR4Xa — kykNET TV (@kykNETtv) May 16, 2022 Presenter Jeannie D commented: “Omg this is terrible! Sending so much love to his family and friends! 😢.” Sue Duminy, cricketer JP Duminy's wife said: “💔💔💔💔💔💔🙏lost for words 😭😭😭😭.” South African model Lee-Ann Liebenberg wrote: “💔Baie hartseer nuus💔Rus sag Aleit.”