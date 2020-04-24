Tributes pour in for late actor Sipho Ngema
South Africa is mourning the loss of another talented thespian.
Local actor Sipho Ngema who graced the small screens for a number of years has died of pulmonary hypertension.
According to reports, Ngema suffered heart failure due to the pulmonary hypertension and passed away in a Johannesburg hospital earlier this week.
Ngema was known for his role as Raymond on the e.tv soapie "Rhythm City", and as Terror on "Uzalo". He also played a drug boss in the Mzansi Magic miniseries "Stash" in 2013 and more recently was on e.tv's "Isipho".
Tributes poured in on social media for the actor from fans and his fellow colleagues in the entertainment industry.
Thomas Gumede, award winning actor, director, filmmaker and part owner of Parental Advisory Productions who learnt of Ngema's death said the actor had been a valuable member of the team and had worked on a number of productions with them.
"Sipho will be sorely missed. We grieve the loss of a tremendous person and talented entertainer," read the picture post.
RIP Sipho🙏🏽💔 https://t.co/IRck7zYBqm— Baba Coffee (@Baba_Coffee) April 24, 2020
Are the Twitter streets aware of his passing?— ˢᶰᵒʷᶠᴵᵃᵏᵉ ❄ (@King_Snoo) April 23, 2020
Rest in Peace Sipho Ngema Madlokovu Mngadi, I know him for many characters especially Batista on Love Specialist#RIPSiphoNgema#Day28ofLockdown#DstvMustFall pic.twitter.com/aUcLVgqPJa
Rest In Peace my friend. Sipho Ngema pic.twitter.com/15xB3hel9C— frederick sesipi (@FSesipi) April 24, 2020
I remember this movie he was on @Mzansimagic where he had two wives who didn't get along, forgot the title of the movie🤔 But it had a good storyline. RIP Sipho Ngema pic.twitter.com/oGzjKz3veB— Linx'o Zulu 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@LinxoZulu) April 24, 2020