Tributes pour in for late actor Sipho Ngema

South Africa is mourning the loss of another talented thespian.

Local actor Sipho Ngema who graced the small screens for a number of years has died of pulmonary hypertension.

According to reports, Ngema suffered heart failure due to the pulmonary hypertension and passed away in a Johannesburg hospital earlier this week.

Ngema was known for his role as Raymond on the e.tv soapie "Rhythm City", and as Terror on "Uzalo". He also played a drug boss in the Mzansi Magic miniseries "Stash" in 2013 and more recently was on e.tv's "Isipho".

Tributes poured in on social media for the actor from fans and his fellow colleagues in the entertainment industry.