Tributes pour in for ‘Rhythm City’ actor and musician Brian ‘Bruno’ Majola

Fans and friends are still reeling following the sudden death of actor and musician Brian “Bruno” Majola. The news of Majola’s death broke on social media on Tuesday. According to numerous reports, Majola died on Monday.

Story continues below Advertisement

A family member, who did not want to be named, confirmed Majola’s death to Drum. The kwaito star reportedly died on August 15, at around 6pm. His cause of death is still unknown and his family is yet to release an official statement.

Majola’s former colleague and friend, actor and producer Zola Hashatsi expressed his shock and heartbreak in a moving Instagram post. He wrote: “Angikho Grand (I’m okay). How dare you @bruno_jamshack #RIPBruno I am broken and I'm in tears Angeke bafwethu.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zola Hashatsi (@zola_hashatsi) Local celebrities including “Gomara” star Connie Chiume, “Scandal!” actress Mvelo Makhanya and reality TV star and author Mome Mahlangu flooded Hashati’s comments section with messages of support and condolences.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The Estate” actor Matli Mohapeloa also shared his grief on Twitter, he wrote: “Bruno ma nigga I was talking to you just the other day. Now you gone? When does it end? 💔🕯️🕊️#RIPBruno” Bruno ma nigga I was talking to you just the other day. Now you gone? When does it end? 💔🕯️🕊️#RIPBruno pic.twitter.com/Ng9nneS1SH — matli mohapeloa (@matlimohapeloa) August 16, 2022 @AmzoThedj shared on Twitter as tributes continue to pour in for Majola. #RipBruno Mr Gumshev Rest in Power bro 🕊🕯 pic.twitter.com/qnaoOS5oZW — Amzo TheDj (@AmzoThedj) August 16, 2022 @jemen_eye commented: “He was a dope rapper and actor, a talented human being.”

Story continues below Advertisement

He was a dope rapper and actor, a talented human being. #RIPBrianBrunoMajola #RIPBruno — Kamogelo (@jemen_eye) August 16, 2022 “Clip of Bruno's verse on Sjovis' ProKid Tribute song Dankie Mkhozi....,” shared @MceeFAB_035. “And vandag kubhlungu Ngawe Gumshev.. 4yrs later. #RIPBruno“ Clip of Bruno's verse on Sjovis' ProKid Tribute song Dankie Mkhozi...



And vandag kubhlungu Ngawe Gumshev.. 4yrs later. #RIPBruno pic.twitter.com/AUErtJf6CM — #DankieSan👑 (@MceeFAB_035) August 16, 2022 Popularly known for his breakout role as Bongani on ”Rhythm City,” Majola is also featured in “Ekasi Stories” and “Inkaba”. Majola was a member of a kwaito duo Gumshev, which released a debut album “Straight Out Of Prison” after Majola had spent time in a juvenile jail. He was reportedly arrested at the age of 15.

Story continues below Advertisement

During his career as a rapper, Majola has worked and shared stages with the likes of Amu, Pro Kid, DJ Cleo, Zola, Ishmael, Bongani Fassie, Donald, Morafe, Da LES, Brown Dash and Mapaputsi. He later started his own production company, Jamshack Records. Majola's death comes shortly after the news of the death of kwaito legend Tokollo 'Magesh' Tshabalala.