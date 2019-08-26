David Kekana. Picture: Twitter

Following the news of the passing of SABC sports analyst David Kekana, South Africa took to social media to pay their last respects. Kekana passed away on Sunday, August 25, at the Milpark hospital, following a long battle against chronic diabetes.

Tributes are pouring in from fans, friends and colleagues of Kekana as South Africa remembers the veteran broadcaster and sports anchor.

Among those paying their respects were Musician and businessman DJ Sbu, comedian Mpho Popps Modikoane, former Metro FM sportscaster Mpho Letsholonyane and Power FM sports presenter Thabiso TT Tema.

"Sad news indeed. South Africa mourns the loss of our brother. Condolences to close friends and family. #RIPDavidKekana," wrote DJ Sbu.

Mpho Popps shared his last moments with Kekana, he wrote: "To think I saw you just the other day, in a way I got to see you one last time and say bye without even realizing it,you were your good old self,jolly and ever smiling. Your untimely passing has struck a chord with so many of us, you are gone way too soon madala 💔 #RipDavidKekana

"We have lost a WEALTH of information. A man who knew a lot about sport!! A joker. A fun, loving human being. I’m gutted. #RIPDavidKekana, wrote Mpho Letsholonyane.

"A smile that lit up the room!Passionate, loving, generous to a fault...larger than life character. You lived your life to the fullest. Go well bra yaka, robala Letebele!We pray strength for your family during this difficult time #RIPDavidKekana," shared Power FM sports presenter Thabiso TT Thema.

Heartfelt tributes continue to pour in for Kekana:

Sad news from #SouthAfrica.😢



Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of SABC journalist @DavidKekana.



The family spokesperson Andile Ncube said it had been a difficult time for Kekanas.

"We wish to thank the medical team that attended to him for their medical interventions and unwavering support during David’s stay in hospital. Mr. Kekana is survived by his mother, sister, father and two daughters," he said.

Kekana was a Maths and English teacher at JS Mpanza Primary School in Diepkloof, Soweto, before starting his career in journalism in 1999.