Tributes pour in for Shaleen Surtie-Richards

Well-known local film, television and theatre actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards died on Monday at the age of 66.

Elysian Management shared news of her demise with her fans on Facebook.

“Good Morning All, it is with the deepest regret that we have to inform you that Shaleen Surtie-Richards has passed away. We ask that during this time the family and friends be given an opportunity to process this sad news.

“We will give out further details as we find out more information. Please allow us the opportunity to inform all the relevant parties.

“This is a major loss to the Television and Film Industry...She was and still remains an icon. Our condolences to her family, friends and fans. RIP Shaleen.”

Taking to various social media platforms fans shared their condolences and heartbreak after hearing of her passing.

Oh mama rest is perfect peace Angel 👼 #RIPShaleenSurtieRichards pic.twitter.com/6Ha5vUBVJt — 𝑴𝒓𝒔 𝑪𝒓𝒐𝒄𝒉𝒆𝒕 𝒍𝒐𝒗𝒆𝒓🧶 (@ofentse_nd) June 7, 2021

Sy was almal sê tannie. My hart is stukkend. First watched her on Generations. She was so talented. Will miss that lovely voice 💔. #RIPShaleenSurtieRichards pic.twitter.com/XwQ11Fgb3F — Yaya (@Yaya_McPlaat) June 7, 2021

Ugh man, what a talent. I absolutely loved her! She was full of life and I adored her acting, it felt like I knew her personally. Rest easy Queen ❤️👑 #RIPShaleenSurtieRichards pic.twitter.com/gupTgvQXot — Zama Khumalo (@Ms_ViVaCi0us) June 7, 2021

Rus saggies!

Shame man….. My Mom is so sad.

Shaleen and my Mother went to school together. #RIPShaleenSurtieRichards pic.twitter.com/BYAtabBLAY — ファゼル・クラーク (@baehathi) June 7, 2021

Surtie-Richards made her name, in the main, on the South African film, television and theatre scene.

Starring as one of the leads in “Fiela se Kind” in 1988, she broke boundaries as a coloured actress in a major film, and became a household name in Egoli: Place of Gold as Ester (Nenna) Willemse.

Surtie-Richards went on to star in “7de Laan”, “Generations”, “Villa Rosa” and most recently in the popular Afrikaans kykNet telenovela, “Arendsvlei”.

During the early 2000s she also had her own talk show Shaleen on M-Net.

She was also a pioneer in theatre, having performed both locally and in the UK in various plays and festivals such as the Grahamstown National Arts Festival and Klein Karoo National Arts festival (KKNK).