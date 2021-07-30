Tributes pour in for Shona Ferguson
Legendary actor and producer Shona Ferguson died on Friday from Covid-19-related complications.
Ferguson Foundation representative Conrad Mwanza confirmed the actor’s death to IOL Entertainment.
“We are devastated and are trying to process this. It is a very difficult time for Connie and the rest of the family," he said.
Mwanza said that Shona died of Covid-19-related complications and more information would be communicated in due course.
Fans along with local celebrities paid tribute to Shona after the news of his passing broke.
#RIPShonaFerguson this is a blow 😩💗 may God comfort your family 💕 pic.twitter.com/7uf0Ys4uVL— AbitiCharlie🇲🇼🇹🇿🇿🇦🇬🇧 (@abiticharlie) July 30, 2021
Uncle Sho...Sgora sa yellow bone...May your talented soul rest in peace Ntate...Ausi Connie bathong 😥#RIPShonaFerguson pic.twitter.com/x5Nf3kvPzs— Lolo Maselwane (@Lols157) July 30, 2021
#RIPShonaFerguson My condolences to all his family & friends 💔 🕊— Farah C. Fortune (@fcfortune) July 30, 2021
I honestly did not want to believe it is true. And I can’t believe I am saying this but Rest In Peace Shona. What a sad sad day.— Relebogile Mabotja (@RelebogileM) July 30, 2021
Sending so much love and light to Connie and the family…💔#RIPShonaFerguson
#RIPShonaFerguson— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) July 30, 2021
Lefu o setlhogo!
Condolences to the Ferguson family, friends and colleagues. 💔💔💔💔
🕊❤️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/XGj5Eu2LVO— 4436 OUT NOW (@Boity) July 30, 2021
R.I.P. Uncle Shona Ferguson. Thank you for the great television shows. 💔🙏🕊— Nkanyezi (@NkanyeziKubheka) July 30, 2021
Oh, this is so unbelievable! Rest In Peace Shona Ferguson. 🕊💔🕊— Thembelihle Mngomezulu (@thembelihle_25) July 30, 2021
Rest In Peace Shona Ferguson😭🕊#shona Ferguson pic.twitter.com/nXckXjxh8V— Itumeleng (@Itumele87062442) July 30, 2021
May Shona Ferguson's soul rest in peace. 💔 pic.twitter.com/JeNDal44Zw— #ImpiloWithBuchulePutini (@Buchule_Putini) July 30, 2021
It was their Love for me 🤍 pic.twitter.com/hLgghCNOxo— Odé Danilo (@odedanilo) July 30, 2021
Shona recently starred and executive-produced “Kings of Joburg” on Netflix.
Speaking to IOL Entertainment about the six-part show, he said: “We’ve done so much content locally. As a company, this is our first 100%-owned show. It’s the first show we own.
“None of the shows on TV belongs to us. In all honesty, I don’t think any platform could have given us this. It almost feels like the first time of getting into production.”
On the series he also works with US executive producer Samad Davis.
“We idolise America so much that we fail to realise that Hollywood is looking at us,” said Ferguson. “Hollywood is coming here. And that is what we are not understanding.
“Here, we have Hollywood, Nollywood and South Africa. We have developed this whole America and Africa connect. This project had to signify and sort of represent these massive industries.
“This is the first undertaking of Netflix with Ferguson Films. The first of many, hopefully.”