Shona Ferguson. Picture: Instagram
Shona Ferguson. Picture: Instagram

Tributes pour in for Shona Ferguson

By Jamal Grootboom Time of article published 1h ago

Legendary actor and producer Shona Ferguson died on Friday from Covid-19-related complications.

Ferguson Foundation representative Conrad Mwanza confirmed the actor’s death to IOL Entertainment.

“We are devastated and are trying to process this. It is a very difficult time for Connie and the rest of the family," he said.

Mwanza said that Shona died of Covid-19-related complications and more information would be communicated in due course.

Fans along with local celebrities paid tribute to Shona after the news of his passing broke.

Shona recently starred and executive-produced “Kings of Joburg” on Netflix.

Speaking to IOL Entertainment about the six-part show, he said: “We’ve done so much content locally. As a company, this is our first 100%-owned show. It’s the first show we own.

“None of the shows on TV belongs to us. In all honesty, I don’t think any platform could have given us this. It almost feels like the first time of getting into production.”

On the series he also works with US executive producer Samad Davis.

“We idolise America so much that we fail to realise that Hollywood is looking at us,” said Ferguson. “Hollywood is coming here. And that is what we are not understanding.

“Here, we have Hollywood, Nollywood and South Africa. We have developed this whole America and Africa connect. This project had to signify and sort of represent these massive industries.

“This is the first undertaking of Netflix with Ferguson Films. The first of many, hopefully.”

