Tributes pour in for ‘Skeem Saam’ actor Karabo ‘Jazzy’ T Mokhubela

“Skeem Saam” mourned the loss of Karabo ‘Jazzy T' Mokhubela. The 40-year-old actor passed away this weekend. Best know for his role as Jazzy T on the popular SABC1 soapie, Mokhubela has been a part of “Skeem Saam” since 2011. Mokhubela’s passing was confirmed on the “Skeem Skaam" Twitter page on Sunday. The message read: “Rest in Peace Karabo (JAZZY T) Mokhubela. You will be sorely missed! We keep his loved ones in our prayer.

Mokhubela was also a radio presenter at Impact 103, a Christian community radio statistician based in Pretoria.

Fans of Jazzy T, including Keamogetswe Leburu, who plays Bontle, Jazzy T’s on-screen girlfriend, took to Twitter to pay their respects to the actor while some expressed shock at the heart-breaking news.

"RIP to my onscreen boyfriend ❤️ Karabo Mokhubela “JAZZY T” 🌸💔I will always miss you hun,” tweeted Leburu.

“What?! I'm so sorry my honey. My deepest condolences to you, his family and friends,” wrote Thiwe Ranthimo.

“What?? Oh no... What's happening with Skeem Saam actors bathong.. RIP Jazzy T,” commented Katlego Matt.

“I would like to take this moment to bid farewell to a fellow to the son of the soil. I see a lot of tweets some negative some positive and mostly tweets of brothers and sisters who sincerely see a loss. I say our brother (Jazzy T) found peace at last. We lost the son of the soil,” wrote Thiboza.

“This is the world isn't the same any more. Death has become something that's shocking in many ways and a silent enemy. May His Soul Rest In Peace,” said Tumelo Mohlamme.

Mokhubela’s passing comes three months after the death of seasoned actor Charles Maja. The “Skeem Saam” actor died in April, after suffering a stroke. Maja was 54.

Maja won the hearts of many South Africans with his role as a single father, "Big Boy", who wanted nothing but the best for his son Lesole, played by rising star Michael Sekhu.